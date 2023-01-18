Take on this challenging adventure and raise funds for Morecambe Bay hospitals

Bay Hospitals Charity is looking for intrepid volunteers willing to gather sponsorship for the annual Keswick to Barrow Walk on Saturday May 13.

Funds donated to the charity will be used to provide the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust – which runs the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Westmorland and Furness General hospitals – helping make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

Walkers and runners get the chance to experience a challenging 40-mile route passing through amazing scenery in the heart of the Lake District. A shorter 21-mile route is also available starting from Coniston.

Walkers taking part in the Keswick to Barrow event in 2022.

Bay Hospitals Charity manager Judith Read said: “Over the years the Keswick to Barrow Walk has been a popular fundraising activity for Bay Hospitals Charity, along with a wide range of other good causes.

"As well as enjoying a fantastic day walking through the heart of the Lake District, our supporters are able to make a real difference for patients across the Morecambe Bay area.

“Everyone who takes part is supported and cheered on by our amazing team of volunteers, who can be found around the route offering snacks and water top-ups. We would love to see as many walkers and runners as possible sign up for an unforgettable experience in aid of our hospitals.”

Bay Hospitals Charity Head of Charities and Fundraising Suzanne Lofthouse recently attended the Keswick to Barrow Walk presentation evening, where she accepted a donation of £20,000 from the 2022 event.

She said: “It’s amazing to think that our incredible supporters raised £20,000 in a single day at last year’s event, helping us to support patient care in our local hospitals.

“We’d love to raise even more at the Keswick to Barrow Walk 2023, so now’s the time to get your team together and get training for this fun and worthwhile event.”

To sign up register online at https://keswick2barrow.co.uk/user/register then email your ID number to: [email protected]

