Take annual dip in Morecambe Bay on New Year’s Day to raise money for Lancaster hospice

St John’s Hospice’s annual ‘dip’ in Morecambe Bay is back on New Year’s Day.

Join St John’s Hospice in Morecambe to swim, splash, or stroll in the sea.

The dip is at the RNLI Boat Station, Marine Road, Morecambe, LA4 5BY.

Past participants, aged between 11 and 90, have donned wetsuits, fancy dress, and even braved it just in speedos - the choice is yours!

Take part in the New Year's Day Dip in Morecambe Bay to raise money for St John's Hospice.

‘Dippers’ are encouraged to get sponsored by friends and family to brave the sea and raise money for their local hospice.

The Dip was first held in 2015 by Tyrone Lewis from Morecambe Sailing Club, with proceeds going to St John’s Hospice.

Each year the Dip continues to be supported by Morecambe Sailing Club, as well as the amazing volunteers at Morecambe Bay RNLI.

Registration opens for the New Year’s Day Dip at 11.30am for the start at 1pm.

It finishes at 3pm.

It costs £7 for a dip and £12 for a 500m swim (strong swimmers, used to cold water).

Male and female changing facilities in heated gazebos.

Minimum age for the dip is 11, all children must be accompanied by an adult (over 18).

Minimum age for the swim is 18. Must be strong swimmer.

All proceeds to St John’s Hospice.

Visit https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/shop/uncategorised/new-years-day-dip/ to sign up.

If you have already signed up, please set up a JustGiving page and encourage your friends and family to donate to support the work of St John’s Hospice.