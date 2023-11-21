Take an enchanting first look at classic Christmas tale coming to The Dukes in Lancaster

Lancaster’s The Dukes are thrilled to present an enchanting first look at the upcoming production of 'A Christmas Carol' through a series of captivating pictures.

Against the historic backdrop of the Judges Lodgings in Lancaster, the talented cast, adorned in full costume and armed with festive props, are set to revive the Charles Dickens' timeless classic.

Returning for another festive season, The Dukes Christmas show promises a musical adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol' that will feature toe-tapping music, festive fun and a touch of Christmas magic.

Carolers singing in A Christmas Carol to be performed at The Dukes in Lancaster. Picture by Gabi Dawkins.

This heart-warming and uplifting tale of redemption is the perfect festive treat for the whole family.

“Whilst Christmas cheer and goodwill thrive across Victorian England, grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge goes to bed on Christmas Eve with no compassion or love in his heart.

However, that night he is visited by the spirit of his old business partner Jacob Marley and is taken on a mystical journey through Yuletide's past, present and future – will he be able to see the error of his ways before it’s too late?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical adaptation is brought by writers Kate Ferguson and Susannah Pearse.

A dinner party in A Christmas Carol to be performed at The Dukes in Lancaster. Picture by Gabi Dawkins.

Tickets are on sale now from https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/a-christmas-carol or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].