Take a peek inside this charming and delightful mid-terraced Heysham cottage priced £154,950

Original features add to the appeal of this lovely two-bedroom mid-terraced house at Middleton Road, Heysham.

The homes occupies an elevated position and is within walking distance of historic Heysham Village as well as the parade of shops at Strawberry Gardens.

Original sash windows, a feature Inglenook fireplace in the lounge and original cast iron decorative fireplaces in the two bedrooms bring character to the property which is for sale for offers in the region of £154,950.

The property briefly comprises a front entrance, lounge, fitted kitchen diner, sun room, staircase and first floor landing, two bedrooms and three-piece bathroom.

Outside is a stone chipped front garden and a fully enclosed low maintenance rear garden which is paved with a timber decked patio.