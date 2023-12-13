Morecambe’s newest bar will open its doors this weekend with two nights of live music to mark the occasion.

Shore Thing will open in the former Goburrito restaurant on the corner of Marine Road Central and Euston Road in Morecambe on Friday evening (December 15), when local rock duo Fuse will grace the stage.

Electronic indie band Good Boy Nikko will perform on Saturday.

A new barbershop on the second floor of the premises opened last month.

At the helm of both bar and barbers is Ryan Wallace, former guitarist with Morecambe alternative rock band, The Heartbreaks.

The Shore Thing premises was a Greenwoods menswear store for many years.

1 . Shore Thing The bar is located in the former Goburrito premises in Morecambe. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Shore Thing Inside the new Morecambe bar. Photo: Shore Thing Photo Sales