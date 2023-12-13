News you can trust since 1837
Take a peek inside Morecambe's latest bar

Morecambe’s newest bar will open its doors this weekend with two nights of live music to mark the occasion.
By Debbie Butler
Published 13th Dec 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 12:07 GMT

Shore Thing will open in the former Goburrito restaurant on the corner of Marine Road Central and Euston Road in Morecambe on Friday evening (December 15), when local rock duo Fuse will grace the stage.

Electronic indie band Good Boy Nikko will perform on Saturday.

A new barbershop on the second floor of the premises opened last month.

At the helm of both bar and barbers is Ryan Wallace, former guitarist with Morecambe alternative rock band, The Heartbreaks.

The Shore Thing premises was a Greenwoods menswear store for many years.

The bar is located in the former Goburrito premises in Morecambe.

Inside the new Morecambe bar.

Inside the new Morecambe bar. Photo: Shore Thing

