The Cheapside restaurant has undergone a comprehensive redesign combining a new layout with the latest technology. The aim is to make things quicker, easier and more comfortable for both customers and restaurant crew.

“I’m really glad we’ve been able to give our Lancaster restaurant a fresh start and it’s exciting to welcome everyone back and see the place looking better than ever,” said local franchisee Mark Blundell, who runs 22 McDonald’s restaurants in the North West.

Mark says the new restaurant is brighter, sleeker and promises to deliver a better customer experience for all. Areas have been set aside for dine-in guests and for couriers picking up orders.

Instead of crowding at the front counter, customers will find dedicated spaces for every way they might want to order.

The restaurant crew's break room has also been redesigned to create a more relaxing and c omfortable space.

The redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas – as part of its Convenience of the Future upgrade programme – will also better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the-dine in experience.

Mark added: “It’s great to see the fresh new look, and the changes are set to make things simpler for both customers and staff.”

1 . Take a peek The McDonald's Lancaster crew with franchisee Mark Blundell celebrating the reopening. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Take a peek The downstairs area after its makeover. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales