Take a peek inside luxury house in Lancaster with gym and wellness centre up for sale with £1.5m price tag

Beech Tree House on Aldcliffe Hall Drive is a home of rare distinction, a place where architectural excellence and lifestyle blend seamlessly to create something truly extraordinary.

Built by award-winning MHS Homes and honoured with the prestigious LABC Development of the Year Award in 2017, this four-bedroom executive luxury residence reflects the very best in modern craftsmanship and design.

The detached home has four en-suite bedrooms, a gym and a dedicated wellness centre with sauna, hot tub and shower room.

Above the triple garage is a beautifully appointed bedroom suite — complete with en-suite and independent access — perfect for visiting guests.

At the heart of the home lies a vast, high-specification German kitchen, where clean lines, integrated appliances and precision finishes set the stage for both everyday living and elegant entertaining.

Flowing naturally into the dining and lounge areas, it is a space designed for connection — whether that means children gathered around the table for breakfast, friends sharing wine and conversation long into the evening, or a quiet moment curled into a chair as the day winds down.

A large and separate living room offers a more formal setting when the occasion calls, while a utility room and ground floor WC provide thoughtful practicality to ensure the rhythm of family life runs effortlessly.

The gardens are a true extension of the home, with sweeping lawns, sculpted borders and hidden spots for quiet reflection.

For those with a love of the outdoors, a further area has been carefully arranged with vegetable plots and sheds, inviting the satisfaction of growing your own produce.

The resin-laid driveway leads to a triple garage with off street parking for multiple vehicles, while electric gates and CCTV add even more convenience and security to the home.

Yet perhaps the most captivating feature is the outdoor Garden Room — a fully powered and serviced space, currently arranged as a bar and entertaining hub.

Beech Tree House is a home where award-winning design meets everyday indulgence.

For a viewing or for more information about this award-winning house for sale for £1,500,000, contact Lune Valley Estates at their website at https://lunevalleyestates.com/ or call 015242 56625.

To view the listing visit https://lunevalleyestates.com/property/beech-tree-house-aldcliffe-hall-drive-lancaster/