Take a peek inside Lancaster's only 5-star AA rated luxury hotel and restaurant

Quite Simply French on St George’s Quay is the only hotel in Lancaster to have been awarded the full five stars by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services.

“We have retained our FIVE STAR rating for our restaurant with rooms,” says a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We are the only 5 star hotel in Lancaster and our team put their heart & soul into making you feel like you are one of the family…. pampered in luxury of course.”

The AA inspector described Quite Simply French as a restaurant with boutique rooms that is without doubt on many people’s 'hidden gems' list.

It's four rooms above a two-storey restaurant tucked away in a narrow building wedged among some former riverside industrial buildings, yet in the heart of Lancaster.

"Modern, spacious and comfortable accommodation takes stylistic cues from Lancaster's industrious past, but feature a number of up-to-date features such as huge smart TVs, coffee machines and funky lighting,” said the inspector.

“Food, as the name suggests, is French at heart with a rustic approach to style and portions. The welcome is warm and breakfast memorable too.”

1 . Quite Simply French, St George's Quay, Lancaster Quite Simply French has retained its AA Hotel & Hospitality Services five star rating for its restaurant with rooms. Photo: Quite Simply French Photo Sales