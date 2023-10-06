Take a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Lancaster Grand
Oh What A Night! takes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.
Valli’s unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many, many more.
Selling over 100 million records worldwide, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons secured their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
Oh What A Night! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia.
The show is on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7.30pm.
Call the box office 01524 64695 or visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/