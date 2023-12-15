Take a look inside unique art deco inspired home on Broadway, Morecambe

A unique art deco inspired family house in a highly sought after location in Morecambe is for sale with a guide price of £650,000.

The property on Broadway in Morecambe at a glance:

*Sublime, art deco inspired detached residence

*Five bedrooms, one boasting a roof terrace

*Separate lounge with modern multi fuel burner

*Fantastic open plan kitchen living space with bi-folding doors

*Ground floor WC, utility room and home office

*Stunning four piece bathroom suite

*Contemporary three piece shower room

*Detached double garage

*Driveway and immaculate front garden

*Beautiful, generously proportioned rear garden

Built in 1934, this unique art deco inspired detached residence is located in a highly sought after position on Broadway, just a few minutes walk to the sea front.

This exceptional property is stylishly yet neutrally presented throughout and offers generously proportioned accommodation ideal for families.

Features include a stunning, art deco curved staircase with a feature pillar and an open plan kitchen, living and dining space.

The sleek Leicht kitchen incorporates a range of wall and base units in black gloss and a kitchen island with white base units and contrasting black granite worktop extending to a breakfast bar area, and has a range of quality integrated appliances.

To the dining/sitting area there are bi folding doors opening to the rear garden, making this a great space for entertaining guests and for family life.

Two of of the four bedrooms have fitted/built in wardrobes and one boasts a roof terrace at the front.

The magnificent bathroom offers a freestanding Victoria & Albert bath, walk in shower enclosure with glass screen, low flush WC, wash hand basin set in a floating effect vanity unit and also benefits from underfloor heating and boasts a Sonos speaker.

Further benefits to the property include double glazing, gas central heating (with smart control Hive system), security camera

system, alarm system and video entry system.

27, Broadway, Morecambe, is for sale with agents GF Property Sales and Lettings Morecambe, call 01524 967798.

The guide price for the property is £650,000.

To view the listing online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140952038#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Broadway, Morecambe The rear of the detached property on Broadway, Morecambe. Photo: GF Property Sales and Lettings, Morecambe Photo Sales

2 . Broadway, Morecambe The open plan kitchen, living and dining space is a major feature of the property. Photo: GF Property Sales and Lettings, Morecambe Photo Sales

3 . Broadway, Morecambe The magnificent bathroom offers a freestanding Victoria & Albert bath. Photo: GF Property Sales and Lettings, Morecambe Photo Sales

4 . Broadway, Morecambe The front of the property on Broadway, Morecambe. Photo: GF Property Sales and Lettings, Morecambe Photo Sales