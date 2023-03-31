News you can trust since 1837
Take a look inside stunning new apartments at former Morecambe church

Apartments created at a former Morecambe church have lived up to the developer’s high quality vision.

By Debbie Butler
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:15 BST

Christ Church on Broadway closed in 2018 and work started on converting it into luxury homes in late 2020.

‘The Residences at Broadway Church’ were finished last year and some remain for sale with Entwistle Green Morecambe, with prices starting from £290,000 up to £550,000.

Join us as we take a look inside some of the homes which are for sale, where you can see for yourself the quality of the workmanship involved.

An impressive entrance which retains some of the old church.

The Residences at Broadway Church

An impressive entrance which retains some of the old church.

All the homes have underfloor heating throughout with individual room control.

The Residences at Broadway Church

All the homes have underfloor heating throughout with individual room control.

The development captures the essence of the former church whilst providing contemporary, modern day living.

The Residences at Broadway Church

The development captures the essence of the former church whilst providing contemporary, modern day living.

A bathroom to enjoy.

The Residences at Broadway Church

A bathroom to enjoy.

