Christ Church on Broadway closed in 2018 and work started on converting it into luxury homes in late 2020.

‘The Residences at Broadway Church’ were finished last year and some remain for sale with Entwistle Green Morecambe , with prices starting from £290,000 up to £550,000.

Join us as we take a look inside some of the homes which are for sale, where you can see for yourself the quality of the workmanship involved.