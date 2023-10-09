News you can trust since 1837
Take a look inside newly refurbished Lancaster pub

Lancaster’s oldest pub welcomed customers once again at the weekend with a brand new look.
By Debbie Butler
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST

The Three Mariners in Bridge Lane closed at the beginning of September to allow work to get under way on a major refurbishment.

On Saturday, the doors reopened to reveal the improvements made at the historic hostelry.

The kitchen is currently closed but will be operating again soon with an updated menu and Christmas dining details.

A pub spokesperson said: “The refurbishment work is complete and we hope you will agree with us that the new look is fantastic but still fits in with the character of this old English pub.”

