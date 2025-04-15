With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew room which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

Mark Blundell, who owns and operates 22 McDonald’s restaurants in the North West of England, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Morecambe restaurant!

"The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone.

"It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Morecambe restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our restaurant team as it will help make their jobs a little easier.”

While the traditional walk-in and Drive Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

