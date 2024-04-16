Take a look inside historic Lancaster village pub which is set to throw open its doors once more

The New Inn at Yealand will be reopening its doors to the local community and visitors again from 3pm on Friday April 26.

The historic village pub closed last May when operating costs and soaring energy and food bills, amid other factors, reached a crippling level.

The family-owned and run pub, acquired in 2016 by Barry Robinson and daughters, Fiona and Jayne, had previously undergone a large renovation and full refurbishment before opening to the delight of the local community in 2017.

Fiona said: “We were hugely sad to close The New Inn last year and have been working hard over the last few months to come up with a viable way to reopen again. We put our heart and souls into the original renovation and were proud of what we managed to achieve with guests consistently leaving us five-star reviews and returning for repeat visits to explore this beautiful part of the country.

“However, at the crux of it, the New Inn is a village pub and we need that local support now more than ever. You only have to look at the news to see pub closures, particularly amongst small, independent village pubs, are at the highest they’ve been for over a decade.

"Let’s hope, with community support, we can now buck that trend and keep The New Inn where it should be at the heart of the local community for many more years to come. We certainly can’t wait to welcome everyone back through the doors next Friday!”

The New Inn has been part of the village since the 1830s, with some parts of the Grade II building dating back to around 1680. It was registered by the community as an Asset of Community Value in June 2023, so the owners are hoping this local strength of feeling for the inn will bring people through the doors in support.

The pub, which has seven individually styled rooms, will operate on a bed and breakfast basis from Thursdays to Sundays when the bar will also be open to serve drinks from 3-9pm.

For more information on The New Inn, visit https://thenewinnyealand.co.uk

