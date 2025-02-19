Take a first look at trailer for ITV’s The Bay Season 5 filmed in Morecambe

A new murder, a new investigation… but the past is never far behind.

ITV have released the first trailer of The Bay Season 5 ahead of it coming to screens in March.

The fifth series sees Marsha Thomason remain as Morecambe MIU’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend alongside cast regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher and Andrew Dowbiggin. Olwen

May (Happy Valley, Trying) will join the team in Morecambe. Barry Sloane returns as Chris Fischer.

Georgia Scholes plays Chris’s daughter Erin, and David Carpenter and Emme Hayes return as Conor and Maddie, Jenn’s children. Suzanne Packer (Casualty, Keeping Faith) joins as Jenn’s mum,

Anne Townsend, say TV Zone UK.com.

Joining the new series as guest cast are Leanne Best (The Walk-In, Cold Feet), Neil Maskell (Hijack, Kill List), David Troughton (A Very Peculiar Place, New Tricks), Stephen Wight (Screw, I May

Destroy You) and Ceallach Spellman (Better, White Lines). Tara Lynne O’Neill (The Full Monty, Derry Girls) joins as Sinead, as DI Tony Manning’s new partner.

Episode 1: DS Jenn Townsend returns to the Morecambe MIU after her father’s death but when a new case challenges the team she has to put her own grief aside.

Episode 2: The victim’s boyfriend is found and Jenn struggles when the family she’s helping starts to point the finger of suspicion at each other.

Episode 3: New information leads to a major development in the case, but the Morecambe community are looking for reassurance, intensifying the pressure on the MIU.

Episode 4: A vital clue leads the MIU to take a closer look at a member of the victim’s family but when red tape stops the team, frustrations reach an all-time high.

Episode 5: A new SIO is called in to lead the MIU while Jenn’s family feel the full force of the grief she’s been trying so hard to contain.

Episode 6: The team discovers someone has been withholding information and as they set to piece together the truth Jenn’s left contemplating her future in the MIU.

Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay said, “We are thrilled to be coming back to our beloved Morecambe for another series. Daragh has written yet another captivating and emotional series which we know will enthral The Bay fans. We are so excited to start filming with Marsha, Dan and the team.”

The Bay returns this March on ITV1.