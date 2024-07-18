T-shirts featuring The Beatles for sale to raise funds for Morecambe Winter Gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe Winter Gardens have launched a novel idea to help them raise money for the theatre.

They are selling a new t-shirt specially designed for them which features a poster of The Beatles at the Floral Hall in Morecambe during their second visit on January 18, 1963.

A spokesman for the Winter Gardens said: “Although it’s not in our iconic theatre we’ve had so many requests that our lovely t-shirt designer Geoff created this for us.

"The t-shirts are available Saturdays and Sundays 12pm to 4pm and cost £20.”

Morecambe Winter Gardens is selling t-shirts with iconic concert posters on including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who.

The Beatles t-shirts are available in various colours and are being sold alongside t-shirts featuring The Who and The Rolling Stones.

The Beatles played live in the Floral Hall in Morecambe on August 29, 1962, and played a second and final performance at the venue on Friday January 18 1963.

The group’s road manager, Neil Aspinall, was unwell with the flu on that day, so Les Hurst, Gerry and the Pacemakers’ roadie, stood in for him.