Suspicious item found at railway station near Kendal by Network Rail workers
Network Rail workers at Oxenholme train station uncovered a suspicious item on an embankment below the station.
British Transport Police said they had to close the road yesterday, although there was no disruption to train services.
They said the bomb disposal unit attended and found that the item was not ordnance.
All roads then reopened.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X 20 hours ago: “Network Rail workers at #Oxenholme uncovered a suspicious item in an embankment below the station this morning.
“We had to close the road, although there was no disruption to train services.
"Bomb disposal attended and item was not ordnance. All roads now reopened.”