Suspicious item found at railway station near Kendal by Network Rail workers

Network Rail workers at Oxenholme station found a suspicious item in an embankment.

British Transport Police said they had to close the road yesterday, although there was no disruption to train services.

They said the bomb disposal unit attended and found that the item was not ordnance.

All roads then reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspicious item pictured was found in an embankment below Oxenholme train station by Network Rail workers.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X 20 hours ago: “Network Rail workers at #Oxenholme uncovered a suspicious item in an embankment below the station this morning.

“We had to close the road, although there was no disruption to train services.