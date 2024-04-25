Suspicious item found at railway station near Kendal by Network Rail workers

Network Rail workers at Oxenholme train station uncovered a suspicious item on an embankment below the station.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:03 BST
Network Rail workers at Oxenholme station found a suspicious item in an embankment.Network Rail workers at Oxenholme station found a suspicious item in an embankment.
Network Rail workers at Oxenholme station found a suspicious item in an embankment.

British Transport Police said they had to close the road yesterday, although there was no disruption to train services.

They said the bomb disposal unit attended and found that the item was not ordnance.

All roads then reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The suspicious item pictured was found in an embankment below Oxenholme train station by Network Rail workers.The suspicious item pictured was found in an embankment below Oxenholme train station by Network Rail workers.
The suspicious item pictured was found in an embankment below Oxenholme train station by Network Rail workers.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X 20 hours ago: “Network Rail workers at #Oxenholme uncovered a suspicious item in an embankment below the station this morning.

“We had to close the road, although there was no disruption to train services.

"Bomb disposal attended and item was not ordnance. All roads now reopened.”

Related topics:British Transport PoliceNetwork RailTwitter