Suspect in criminal damage at Morecambe Bay railway station returned to scene of crime
As British Transport Police inspected smashed windows at Grange over Sands station the suspect appeared on the platform.
BTP Lancashire said: “You’ve heard it said “criminals return to the scene of the crime? It happened this afternoon. As we inspected this damage at #GrangeOverSands the suspect appeared on the platform.
"We didn’t need to arrest him as we have enquiries to complete so he will be seen at a later date.”