Lancaster’s St John’s Hospice’s annual Christmas tree collection event is back again this year, saving the mess and fuss of disposing live Christmas trees, whilst raising funds for the vital local charity.

Each January volunteers from large companies like EDF, United Utilities and Electricity North West, together with local companies like Pye Motors, Barden Biomass and TSG, as well as individuals, donate their time, vans and manpower to collect Christmas trees from across the area St John’s serves.

The trees are then recycled into biofuel – helping the community top recycle and reuse products.

Last year over 2,000 trees were collected in exchange for a donation to St John’s, raising a huge £26,512!

Christmas tree recycling volunteers collect Christmas trees.

This year the hospice hopes the tree collections, from Grasmere to Garstang, Morecambe to Sedbergh will bring in even more funds as everyone who books a Christmas tree collection donates to hospice care.

Trees can be collected from postcodes beginning: LA1, LA2, LA3, LA4, LA5, LA6, LA7, LA8, LA9, LA10, LA22, LA23 or PR3 1.

Fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, Lisa Morgan, said: “Our Christmas tree collection is always a busy fundraiser for us, and we’re blown away by the generosity everyone has

shown us with their donations already!

Christmas trees piled up at St John's Hospice.

"Thank you to everyone who has booked their tree in so far and to all the volunteers who will be giving up their time to go and collect them.

"Thanks as well to Westmorland County Showground and Windermere Rugby Club for allowing us to use their fields to store the trees collected from the north of our area, and Old Holly Farm and Country Harvest to the south.

“The money raised from this fundraiser really does make a difference to patients and families across North Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire, during one of the most difficult times anyone will face.”

Trees will be collected between January 11-13, and bookings must be made by noon Sunday January 7.

St John's Hospice volunteers in action collecting Xmas trees for recycling.

Bookings can be made at https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/shop/christmas/christmas-tree-collections or by calling 01524 382538 during office hours.

St John’s Hospice is a local charity which provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening conditions.