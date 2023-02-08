Supertramp saxophonist returns to stage with exclusive event near Carnforth
World renowned saxophonist John Helliwell, best known for his role in the band, Supertramp, will be the first act to take part in a new series of events from the Richard Whiteley Theatre, near Settle, titled ‘Made in the North’.
John currently lives in Carnforth.
New for 2023, ‘Made in The North’ will feature those born or bred in the North of England reflecting on their journey from northerner to household name.
Former director of music Tim Harvey will host the first event, chatting to the Supertramp legend about his life and career from early beginnings as a young clarinettist and computer programmer through to the success of ‘Breakfast in America’ and life after Supertramp.
John Helliwell said: “I haven’t done an ‘in conversation with’ style of event before and probably won’t again so it’s something a bit different and special for me.”
The event takes place on Friday March 17.
Booking details and programme of events at the theatre can be found at https://richardwhiteleytheatre.giggleswick.org.uk/whats-on/events-guide