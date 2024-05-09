Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you fancy spending a few blissful hours this summer enjoying a picnic and watching a top-quality show against a backdrop of one of the most famous views in the country, you might want to plan a trip to Kirkby Lonsdale.

Tickets are now on sale for two high-profile open-air theatrical productions to be staged on the Glebe field behind St Mary’s Church which is situated next to the town’s ancient ‘motte’ and offers an elevated aspect over Ruskin’s View.

On May 28, Lancaster-based company Three Left Feet will perform a fun and energetic re-telling of the children’s classic story The Wind in the Willows.

The perfect family outing for half-term week, you can choose from 1pm and 3pm performance times. Tickets start at just £10 plus booking fee, with under 4s free.

The cast of the Wind in the Willows show (by Lancaster-based theatre company three Left Feet) which will take place during half-term week in Kirkby Lonsdale.

If Shakespeare is more to your taste, prestigious outdoor touring theatre group Illyria is visiting Kirkby Lonsdale for the first time on the evening of July 17 with their acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet.

Expect a passionate, poetic and utterly gripping performance – gates open at 6pm for picnicking with the play kicking off at 7pm.

St Mary’s events lead, Diane Nowell, said: “We’re really excited to bring these outdoor productions to Kirkby Lonsdale and hope that we can draw an enthusiastic audience so we can host more events every year.”

Performances will take place inside the church – ‘The Stage’ – as well as in the open air.