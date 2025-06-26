Summer theatre with a view at venue in historic market town near Lancaster

Theatre group Illyria is visiting Kirkby Lonsdale for the second year running, this time with their acclaimed production of Pride & Prejudice.

If you fancy spending a few blissful hours this summer enjoying a picnic and watching a top-quality show against a backdrop of one of the most famous views in the country, you might want to plan a trip to Kirkby Lonsdale.

Tickets are now on sale for a high-profile open-air theatrical production to be staged on the Glebe field behind St Mary’s Church which is situated next to the town’s

ancient ‘motte’ and offers an elevated aspect over Ruskin’s View.

Expect a witty, light-hearted and thoroughly entertaining performance of one of Jane Austen’s best novels, staged to mark the 250th year of her birth.

The show is scheduled for Sunday July 6; gates open at 5pm for picnicking with the play kicking off at 6pm.

Tickets cost between £10 and £18 (plus booking fee) and are free for (accompanied) under-11s.

Book online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/illyria

St Mary’s events lead, Diane Nowell, said: ‘Last year Illyria brought us a memorable alfresco performance of Romeo & Juliet in what we believe to be the most magical setting possible.

“Thanks to Cumbria Community Foundation’s continued generous support, we’ve been able to secure another visit from this talented touring theatre company.

"We hope that we can draw an enthusiastic audience so we can host more events every year.”

The Glebe will also play host to Wuthering Heights Day on Sunday July 27– an open invitation for people to come along, learn the dance moves and perform the routine as a group. Starting at 11am, it’s free to attend and suitable for all ages – dress in red and bring a picnic! No need to book.

These summer shows are part of an exciting new arts, culture and heritage project at St Mary’s Church designed to bring a varied programme of live drama, music and comedy events to Kirkby Lonsdale.

Performances take place inside the church as well as in the open air.

Planned events include popular folk, jazz and contemporary bands, thought-provoking theatre and speaker events.

All details of upcoming performances, installations and exhibitions together with ticket pricing and online booking information can be found at https://stmarysevents.kirkbylonsdale.org/