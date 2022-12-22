Suitcase packed with drugs seized by police after man arrested at Lancaster train station
A man arrested at Lancaster train station had a suitcase full of drugs.
By Michelle Blade
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 4:21pm
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted one hour ago: “A man was #arrested at #Lancaster after he ran from officers.
"The reason soon became clear.
"#StopSearch.
"Charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
“Remanded in custody for court today.”
BTP Lancashire said later the cannabis seized roughly, including the packing (but not the suitcase!), weighed just over 10kgs.