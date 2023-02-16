The Armistead Wind Farm has had its life extended.

South Lakeland District Council has given the go-ahead to renewable energy firm, Banks Renewables, for its Armistead Wind Farm in South Cumbria.

Banks Renewables was originally given permission to construct and operate the six-turbine scheme, which sits to the east of the M6 between junctions 36 and 37, for a maximum of 25 years, and began generating green electricity on the site in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May last year, Banks Renewables submitted a planning application to South Lakeland council for permission to run the six-turbine scheme for an additional 15 years, taking its expected lifetime to a maximum of 40 years.

Employees from Banks Renewables spoke with and listened to the local parish councils and the community over the details of the proposals, with no objections or concerns being raised.

Preston Patrick and Mansergh Parish Councils wrote to South Lakeland District Council expressing support for the proposals, and South Lakeland council has now given its approval to Banks’ application.

No aspects of the wind farm’s day-to-day operation will change, no new turbines are being planned and all the original planning conditions, including those which protect the residential amenity of local residents, remain unaltered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Armistead Wind Farm produces enough clean electricity to meet the annual needs of more than 8,000 homes and by doing so, it displaces over 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the electricity supply network.

It also generates almost £14,000 every year for the Armistead Wind Farm Community Fund, which supports local community and environmental projects put forward by local voluntary groups and charities. The fund will also be extended for a further 15 years.

Banks Renewables is a leading owner/operator in the UK onshore wind industry and has a portfolio of 10 operational onshore wind farms located across the north of England and Scotland, including the Heysham South wind farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad