News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Submit your poem to be in with chance of being included in book published to coincide with Morecambe Poetry Festival

The organisers of Morecambe Poetry Festival are looking for poems for their anthology which will be published to coincide with the festival from September 22-24.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:45 BST

The themes are nature, sustainability & biodiversity.

You can submit up to three poems for free for a chance to be included in the anthology.

There will also be ten weekend festival passes awarded along with an invitation to read at the festival and, in the month leading to festival, workshops to help you develop your performances.

The audience at Morecambe Poetry Festival.The audience at Morecambe Poetry Festival.
The audience at Morecambe Poetry Festival.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They don't have to be new, they can have been previously published. You must have the rights to them.

It's a great opportunity to share some poems about themes key to us all and to support a great festival on the Bay.

Submit your poems by 5pm this Friday (August 4).

Entries should be sent to Matt Panesh: [email protected]

The book will be £10 to purchase and any profits will go towards next year’s festival.

Visit https://www.mag-north.com/posts/morecambe-poetry-festival-22nd-24th-september-2023?fbclid=IwAR3MwGlhA0qIzUgBrPvM_5BuqGm1c5joDiFIuckX4pdJIjKj4GjRaAfpXtk