Submit your poem to be in with chance of being included in book published to coincide with Morecambe Poetry Festival

The themes are nature, sustainability & biodiversity.

You can submit up to three poems for free for a chance to be included in the anthology.

There will also be ten weekend festival passes awarded along with an invitation to read at the festival and, in the month leading to festival, workshops to help you develop your performances.

The audience at Morecambe Poetry Festival.

They don't have to be new, they can have been previously published. You must have the rights to them.

It's a great opportunity to share some poems about themes key to us all and to support a great festival on the Bay.

Submit your poems by 5pm this Friday (August 4).

Entries should be sent to Matt Panesh: [email protected]