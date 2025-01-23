Su Pollard’s one-woman variety show comes to Lancaster Grand
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Now, to celebrate, Su is off on tour, and is bringing joy to audiences in Lancaster on Wednesday, February 19.
Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged celebrates Su’s 50 years in show business in a one-woman variety show packed with fabulous songs, hilarious stories, and much-loved characters.
In a flurry of costumes, props, and live musical accompaniment, Su takes the audience through her career from the earliest days of auditions, through her many acclaimed musical theatre appearances, to her international TV successes.
Still Fully Charged shows why Su has become the national treasure she is today, with audiences describing her as ‘a powerhouse of a woman ... just brilliant!”, and ‘absolutely
hilarious”, ‘fabulous, entertaining and nostalgic”, and ‘A-MA-ZING!”.
Speaking about the tour, Su said: “I am thrilled to be going back on the road, celebrating my 50 years in the business with audiences all across the country.
"The new show is an evening of hilarious stories from throughout my career, songs that have been important to me, and maybe even the appearance of one or two familiar characters! I can’t wait to
have some fun in my favourite places with fabulous people. See you soon! Oh ‘eck!”
The national tour runs through February and March 2025, and full details are available at https://supollardlive.com/.
Su Pollard comes to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, February 19 at 7.30pm.
For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/