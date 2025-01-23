Su Pollard’s one-woman variety show comes to Lancaster Grand

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
For 50 years the legendary Su Pollard has delighted audiences, starring in the nation’s best-known TV shows and on stages around the globe in some of the world’s most-loved musicals.

Now, to celebrate, Su is off on tour, and is bringing joy to audiences in Lancaster on Wednesday, February 19.

Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged celebrates Su’s 50 years in show business in a one-woman variety show packed with fabulous songs, hilarious stories, and much-loved characters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a flurry of costumes, props, and live musical accompaniment, Su takes the audience through her career from the earliest days of auditions, through her many acclaimed musical theatre appearances, to her international TV successes.

Su Pollard.Su Pollard.
Su Pollard.

Still Fully Charged shows why Su has become the national treasure she is today, with audiences describing her as ‘a powerhouse of a woman ... just brilliant!”, and ‘absolutely

hilarious”, ‘fabulous, entertaining and nostalgic”, and ‘A-MA-ZING!”.

Speaking about the tour, Su said: “I am thrilled to be going back on the road, celebrating my 50 years in the business with audiences all across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The new show is an evening of hilarious stories from throughout my career, songs that have been important to me, and maybe even the appearance of one or two familiar characters! I can’t wait to

have some fun in my favourite places with fabulous people. See you soon! Oh ‘eck!”

The national tour runs through February and March 2025, and full details are available at https://supollardlive.com/.

Su Pollard comes to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, February 19 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice