Su Pollard’s one-woman variety show comes to Lancaster Grand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For 50 years the legendary Su Pollard has delighted audiences, starring in the nation’s best-known TV shows and on stages around the globe in some of the world’s most-loved musicals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, to celebrate, Su is off on tour, and is bringing joy to audiences in Lancaster on Wednesday, February 19.

Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged celebrates Su’s 50 years in show business in a one-woman variety show packed with fabulous songs, hilarious stories, and much-loved characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a flurry of costumes, props, and live musical accompaniment, Su takes the audience through her career from the earliest days of auditions, through her many acclaimed musical theatre appearances, to her international TV successes.

Su Pollard.

Still Fully Charged shows why Su has become the national treasure she is today, with audiences describing her as ‘a powerhouse of a woman ... just brilliant!”, and ‘absolutely

hilarious”, ‘fabulous, entertaining and nostalgic”, and ‘A-MA-ZING!”.

Speaking about the tour, Su said: “I am thrilled to be going back on the road, celebrating my 50 years in the business with audiences all across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new show is an evening of hilarious stories from throughout my career, songs that have been important to me, and maybe even the appearance of one or two familiar characters! I can’t wait to

have some fun in my favourite places with fabulous people. See you soon! Oh ‘eck!”

The national tour runs through February and March 2025, and full details are available at https://supollardlive.com/.

Su Pollard comes to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, February 19 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/