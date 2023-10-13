Stylish new NAAFI Cafe now open in Lancaster with indoor and outdoor seating and a new menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having operated outside the UK for the past few years, now they are excited to re-establish their name and welcome in the city’s community.

Since acquiring the site on Market Street in May, the cafe has been patiently awaiting a stylish refit to bring it in line with their other brand-new locations.

The cafe itself reopened on Thursday, October 5.

Inside the new NAAFI cafe in Lancaster. Picture: Ken Bennett

The Royal NAAFI has been passionate about supporting British Armed Forces communities around the world since 1920.

And, as a not-for-profit organisation, it returns all trading surpluses back into supporting Armed Forces communities, either as direct contributions or investment into the facilities they operate.

The same mission applies to their NAAFI Cafes and, with every cuppa purchased, customers are giving back to their Forces communities.

Window seating at the NAAFI cafe in Lancaster. Picture: Ken Bennett

In addition, the NAAFI Fund is committed to giving a minimum of £7.5m back to Armed Forces Units to invest in their own welfare projects over the course of a decade.

To date, grants worth almost three million pounds have been awarded by the Fund for projects including welfare rooms, children’s facilities and outdoor activity equipment.

A NAAFI spokesperson said: ”We are now open in Lancaster after our brand new refurbishment and we can’t wait to welcome you with new decor, seating and tasty additions to the menu.

“We offer 10% discount for anyone currently serving in the Forces, veterans, Defence Discount and Blue Light card holders.

The NAAFI cafe in Market Street, Lancaster. Picture: Ken Bennett

“And the hub promises a galaxy of food choices from hearty breakfast baps to sandwiches, pastries and sweet treats.

“There is lots to choose from with a choice of indoor and outdoor seating.”

Keep watch on the website naafi.co.uk and social channels @naafisocial for offers, promotions and events.