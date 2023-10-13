News you can trust since 1837
Stylish new NAAFI Cafe now open in Lancaster with indoor and outdoor seating and a new menu

Lancaster has now joined The Royal NAAFI opening its doors beyond the Forces with a brand new coffee shop open to the public.
By Ken Bennett
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Having operated outside the UK for the past few years, now they are excited to re-establish their name and welcome in the city’s community.

Since acquiring the site on Market Street in May, the cafe has been patiently awaiting a stylish refit to bring it in line with their other brand-new locations.

The cafe itself reopened on Thursday, October 5.

Inside the new NAAFI cafe in Lancaster. Picture: Ken BennettInside the new NAAFI cafe in Lancaster. Picture: Ken Bennett
Inside the new NAAFI cafe in Lancaster. Picture: Ken Bennett
The Royal NAAFI has been passionate about supporting British Armed Forces communities around the world since 1920.

And, as a not-for-profit organisation, it returns all trading surpluses back into supporting Armed Forces communities, either as direct contributions or investment into the facilities they operate.

The same mission applies to their NAAFI Cafes and, with every cuppa purchased, customers are giving back to their Forces communities.

Window seating at the NAAFI cafe in Lancaster. Picture: Ken BennettWindow seating at the NAAFI cafe in Lancaster. Picture: Ken Bennett
Window seating at the NAAFI cafe in Lancaster. Picture: Ken Bennett

In addition, the NAAFI Fund is committed to giving a minimum of £7.5m back to Armed Forces Units to invest in their own welfare projects over the course of a decade.

To date, grants worth almost three million pounds have been awarded by the Fund for projects including welfare rooms, children’s facilities and outdoor activity equipment.

A NAAFI spokesperson said: ”We are now open in Lancaster after our brand new refurbishment and we can’t wait to welcome you with new decor, seating and tasty additions to the menu.

“We offer 10% discount for anyone currently serving in the Forces, veterans, Defence Discount and Blue Light card holders.

The NAAFI cafe in Market Street, Lancaster. Picture: Ken BennettThe NAAFI cafe in Market Street, Lancaster. Picture: Ken Bennett
The NAAFI cafe in Market Street, Lancaster. Picture: Ken Bennett

“And the hub promises a galaxy of food choices from hearty breakfast baps to sandwiches, pastries and sweet treats.

“There is lots to choose from with a choice of indoor and outdoor seating.”

Keep watch on the website naafi.co.uk and social channels @naafisocial for offers, promotions and events.

The hub is open Monday to Saturday 9am until 4pm, and Sunday 10am until 4pm. You can pop into speak to cafe manager, Lara, or email [email protected]

