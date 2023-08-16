Stunning views of tiny village near Lancaster that used to be known as 'Little Brighton on the Lune'

The tiny village of Sunderland Point offers hauntingly beautiful views over the shore and river to the moors of the Forest of Bowland and the South Lakeland hills.

Its unique location at the tip of the Lune Estuary means it is regularly cut off from civilisation during high tides – sometimes for more than four hours.

Just 30 or so houses and a farm make up the village where the stunning landscape intermingles the sea and river, salt marsh, shingle, mud flats and farmland.

For a century, Sunderland Point reigned as significant base for boat building and international trade and most of the buildings date from this time.

The opening of Glasson Dock in 1787 moved the shipping to the other side of the river resulting in a total loss of trade and industry.

So Sunderland, taking advantage of the fashion for sea bathing, transformed into a resort sometimes known as ‘Little Brighton on the Lune’.

By the turn of the 20th century, although still popular with occasional visitors and summer regulars, the daily life of those living at Sunderland Point was mostly involved in fishing and farming.

Today, even this has all but vanished but residents drawn from many backgrounds share a deep affection for this very special place.

1 . Sunderland Point A view from above of the village.

2 . Sunderland Point A beautiful view of the village.

3 . Sunderland Point A ship on the sands at Sunderland Point.

4 . Sunderland Point Sambo's Grave at Sunderland Point. Sambo arrived at the Point around 1736 from the West Indies as a servant to the captain of an unnamed ship, and sadly met his untimely death there.