This stunning home with wrap around balconies lies in the Broadway One luxury apartments building.

The site of the former Broadway Hotel, which lies on the corner of Broadway and Marine Road East, was transformed by Lancaster-based developer Michael Stainton, of MH Stainton.

Michael said he was “extremely proud” to have created such an iconic building on the seafront in Morecambe when the apartments launched in 2019.

This sixth-floor property offers sweeping views of Morecambe Bay toward Lancaster and all its sights, and beyond to the Cumbrian Hills and Lake District.

Large windows and sliding doors make the most of these attention grabbing views.

The apartment itself is undeniably spacious and modern in its design.

The property is for sale with JD Gallagher Estate Agents of Market Street, Lancaster, priced at £440,000. Call 01524 967550.

