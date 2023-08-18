News you can trust since 1837
Stunning sixth-floor apartment in prestigious Broadway One building on Morecambe promenade affords breathtaking views of bay

This stunning home with wrap around balconies lies in the Broadway One luxury apartments building.
By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 16:47 BST

The site of the former Broadway Hotel, which lies on the corner of Broadway and Marine Road East, was transformed by Lancaster-based developer Michael Stainton, of MH Stainton.

Michael said he was “extremely proud” to have created such an iconic building on the seafront in Morecambe when the apartments launched in 2019.

This sixth-floor property offers sweeping views of Morecambe Bay toward Lancaster and all its sights, and beyond to the Cumbrian Hills and Lake District.

Large windows and sliding doors make the most of these attention grabbing views.

The apartment itself is undeniably spacious and modern in its design.

The property is for sale with JD Gallagher Estate Agents of Market Street, Lancaster, priced at £440,000. Call 01524 967550.

This stunning apartment with wrap around balconies is located in the prestigious Broadway One.

This stunning apartment with wrap around balconies is located in the prestigious Broadway One.

The living area has sweeping views out over Morecambe Bay.

The living area has sweeping views out over Morecambe Bay.

The main living space.

The main living space.

The ultra sleek kitchen is open to the living space, separated by an island/breakfast bar.

The ultra sleek kitchen is open to the living space, separated by an island/breakfast bar.

