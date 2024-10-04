Stunning £925k Grade II Listed residence stands within half an acre of gardens and ground

A sought-after Lancaster village is the setting for this impressive 18th century home and coach house.
By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 15:27 BST

The stunning Grade II Listed residence stands within half an acre of gardens and grounds and has been thoughtfully extended over time.

Slyne Grange today provides spacious and versatile living accommodation with the added benefit of a separate two bedroom Coach House within the grounds.

On the ground floor you’ll find an array of rooms ideal for both formal entertaining and relaxed family living.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms over two floors with two en suite plus a house bathroom.

Outdoors, the well planned and maintained gardens create an attractive, secluded and peaceful setting all year round.

Slyne Grange, Main Road, Slyne, is marketed by Armitstead Barnett for offers in excess of £925,000. Call 01539 751993 or email [email protected]

Slyne Grange, Main Road, Slyne

Slyne Grange, Main Road, Slyne

Slyne Grange, Main Road, Slyne

Slyne Grange, Main Road, Slyne

