Stunning pictures as rare harvest moon captured over Ashton Memorial in Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Sep 2024, 09:57 GMT
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 12:12 GMT
These stunning pictures of the harvest moon over the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster were taken last night (September 17).

They were captured by award winning photographer Lee Mansfield who has kindly allowed us to share them.

Lee’s position was from the bridge approximately one mile away with a 600mm lens.

Last night’s display also coincided with a rare partial lunar eclipse, next expected to take place in August 2026.

There are only four super moons each year.

This one is called the harvest moon because it happens around the time of year when people used to gather crops in the northern hemisphere.

Thanks to Lee for the pictures. You can follow him at LeeMansfield.co.uk, Instagram.com/leemansfield and Facebook.com/LeeMansfieldPhotos

1. Harvest moon over the Ashton Memorial

- Photo: Lee Mansfield

2. Harvest moon over the Ashton Memorial

- Photo: Lee Mansfield

3. Harvest moon over the Ashton Memorial

- Photo: Lee Mansfield

