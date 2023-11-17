News you can trust since 1837
Stunning Lancaster period cottage which housed old dairy for sale priced £435k

This period cottage and old dairy sits in the sought after area of Town End at the heart of Bolton-le-Sands.
By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT

The three-bed home boasts a wealth of history and original features, and includes an attractive open gallery landing over the lounge.

Downstairs, there is a spacious open plan entrance hallway, cloakroom/wc, utility room, modern kitchen diner and two reception rooms.

Three bedrooms, a family bathroom and en suite shower room occupy the first floor.

Outside, there is a forecourt side parking area and detached garage, as well as an attractive and private garden with landscaped seating areas and a wealth of shrubs and displays.

With a guide price of £435,000, the cottage is for sale with Farrell Heyworth Estate Agent, 18 New Street, Lancaster. Call 01524 842222 or email [email protected]

1. Town End, Bolton-le-Sands

This period cottage is located in the sought after area of Town End at the heart of Bolton-le-Sands. Photo: Submitted

The rear seating area.

2. Town End, Bolton-le-Sands

The rear seating area. Photo: Submitted

3. Town End, Bolton-le-Sands

- Photo: Submitted

4. Town End, Bolton-le-Sands

- Photo: Submitted

