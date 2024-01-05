Stunning contemporary apartment in highly sought after Lancaster location goes up for sale

This stunning two bedroom top floor apartment is located in the sought after development of Standen Park in Lancaster.

60 The Colonnade boasts beautifully presented living accommodation throughout with well maintained grounds providing pleasant aspects to both the front and rear of the property.

Desirable features of this contemporary home include a master bedroom with ensuite, a fully integrated kitchen and allocated parking.

The apartment offers a welcoming entrance vestibule and hall, an inviting and open plan living kitchen room, two excellent sized double bedrooms with the master boasting an ensuite shower room, plus a family bathroom.

Externally, the flat comes with an allocated parking space with additional communal parking also available. A communal gardens area provides a relaxing space full of mature trees, lawns and benched seating.

As an added bonus, the apartment overlooks protected woodland and is within walking distance of Williamson Park.

60 The Colonnade is for sale priced £167,000 with Houseclub Estate Agency, 746 Cameron House, White Cross, Lancaster LA1 4XF, call 01524 771888 or email [email protected]

