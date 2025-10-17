Seeing is believing for a Carnforth opticians practice after it scooped a top national award.

Phillip Jones Opticians is celebrating after winning the Best Independent Store category at the 2025 Creative Retail Awards.

Practice owners Philip Jones and Melissa Holden attended the glittering ceremony at The Emerald Theatre in London with practice designer Cathy Simms of C-Inside and Charles Crowson, who handcrafted a beautiful, curved basement staircase in the practice.

John Abbate, a champion for independent businesses and a member of the Save the High Street Advisory Board, presented the award.

Charles, Philip, Melissa and Cathy celebrating the well-deserved award for the practice design.

The team’s success comes in the wake of a special refurbishment at the Market Street practice partly inspired by the Brief Encounter movie classic for which Carnforth is famous.

Philip and Melissa approached Cathy to create a very special experience for their patients and staff.

The rich history of Carnforth railway station, the cinema and the 1945 movie Brief Encounter, filmed at Carnforth Railway Station, were researched and used as design inspiration.

Antony Behiels, director of the awards, said the recognition was given for the project’s attention to detail, striking visual impact and luxurious design, all of which elevated the product and overall retail experience.

The sumptuous new award-winning interior at Philip Jones Opticians in Carnforth.

Melissa said: “We wanted to create a comfortable yet exciting environment that our patients looked forward to visiting and which celebrated Carnforth’s heritage.

“The results are astounding. Feedback from staff, patients and suppliers is phenomenal. Our numbers of new patients have increased by 70% and our turnover by 26%.

"We hope we are the proof that creative design-led investment into independent stores could truly reverse the decline of the high street.”

The Creative Retail Awards have become a defining fixture in the retail calendar and represent a genuine celebration of progress, ideas and collaboration.