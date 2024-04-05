Stunning apartment in sought after Lancaster development has rare 'secret garden'

This ground floor two-bedroom apartment is located in the esteemed Lancaster Grade II listed development known as The Residence.
By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 16:10 BST

4 North Wing has luxurious contemporary design throughout and stands out as one of the few apartments within The Residence that offers an exclusive secluded garden area.

Access to the apartment is provided through a well-maintained and eye-catching communal entrance hall or a private door from the garden.

The home comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, two generously sized double bedrooms, a stylish family bathroom, a well-equipped kitchen with NEFF integrated appliances and a stunning open-plan lounge/diner.

Additionally, the property boasts two allocated parking spaces, easily accessible through private gated access directly from the garden space.

The Residence is a stunning conversion of a section of the former Moor Hospital originally built in 1883.

4 North Wing is for sale priced £215,000 with Houseclub Estate Agency, 746 Cameron House, White Cross, Lancaster LA1 4XF. Call 01524 771888 or email [email protected]

1. 4 North Wing, The Residence, Kershaw Drive, Lancaster

Meticulously maintained, this appealing property stands out as one of the few within The Residence that offers an exclusive secluded garden area. Photo: Houseclub

2. 4 North Wing, Kershaw Drive, Lancaster

- Photo: Houseclub

3. 4 North Wing, Kershaw Drive, Lancaster

- Photo: Houseclub

4. 4 North Wing, Kershaw Drive, Lancaster

- Photo: Houseclub

