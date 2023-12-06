Stunning 19th century listed building next to Lancaster Castle on the market for £1.35m or rent for £70k a year

A Grade II listed building well known in the city and next to Lancaster Castle and The Priory is for sale or rent.

Priory Close, St Mary’s Gate, Lancaster was built in 1848 as the vicarage for Lancaster Priory and is currently used as offices but HPA Architects suggest the property is suitable for residential redevelopment to a house or apartment use, a clinician and/or dental surgery, small boutique hotel, and/or day spa facility.

The property has outlook over St Mary’s Place and Castle Hill.

The property offers office accommodation arranged over three floors (plus basement), set within one of the city’s premium areas.

The property has a large level reception area, well proportioned meeting rooms and some break out spaces are also at this level.

Offices throughout the upper parts are open plan and cellular.

Externally there are 30 car parking spaces and gardens.

Surrounding occupiers comprise Cityblock, HPA Architects, Fine & Country, Atkinsons at the Castle, the Duchy of Lancaster, OSG Solicitors and the Storey Institute.

A Grade II listed building, Historic England’s list entry number is 1195071.

The property is being advertised to let for an asking rent of £70,000 per annum exclusive.

Agents Richard P Taylor are seeking offers for the property in the region of £1.35m.

Contact agent Richard P Taylor Chartered Surveyors tel: 01524 542717 or email [email protected].

Visit https://rptaylor.co.uk/ to view the property online.

