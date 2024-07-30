Students’ vision of how Lancaster music venue could look as work progresses to revamp premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Architecture students unveiled their vision for the future of Lancaster Music Co-op as work progresses to transform the venue.

The Co-op has been collaborating with second year students from the Lancaster School of Architecture at Lancaster University, who were tasked with generating ideas for the creative re-use of the premises on Lodge Street.

Their proposals were evaluated based on their ability to ‘balance historical preservation with modern design, optimise acoustics and sound quality, create a functional and inspiring space, and adhere to the given budget and timeline.’

Collaborative events included a site visit, client briefing and design workshops.

Artist's impression by student Iona Nelson-Yeats.

Ten designs were revealed by students at a special exhibition held at neighbouring Kanteena.

Attendees including renowned city band The Lovely Eggs were also treated to a video showreel and a building model with projections.

Although individual designs will not be commissioned, the collaboration aimed to give students vital ‘live project’ experience while offering inspiration to the co-op project team.

The music co-op has been closed for a number of years after delays securing a new long-term lease first agreed to by Lancaster City Council in 2018, which was needed to allow the venue to press ahead with major structural repairs.

Student site visit at Lancaster Music Co-op. Picture by Nick Tyson.

Work on a £1.2m renovation project - funded by the city council, the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Lancaster High Street Heritage Action Zone - began after the lease was finally signed last year.

The project will see a full renovation of the 19th century warehouse, formerly a carriage works, and its adjoining cottage, with four new music rehearsal rooms, a state-of-the-art recording and control room, and a first-floor performance space.

The revamped facility will also include restrooms, lounges, and waiting areas for musicians and visitors.

Re-roofing has now been completed by Carnforth based Duckett Building Services and the next phase involves designing and building the rehearsal and recording studios.

Artist's impression by student Noah Taylor.

The co-op is due to reopen next year, which just so happens to be the facility’s 40th anniversary.

Holly Blackwell, director at Lancaster Music Co-op, said: “The whole ethos of the music co-op is about being at the heart of the community so it has been fantastic to involve talented young architects from the Lancaster School of Architecture and it was inspiring to see their designs.

“The co-op was established by students from Lancaster University nearly 40 years ago and students will once again be among the people using the premises in future so it seemed fitting to involve them in the project.

“After a really difficult decade or so, these are exciting times not only for the co-op but also for music in the Lancaster district.

Artist's impression by student Nathan Dixon.

“It is fabulous to see work on the building progressing and it slowly but surely given a whole new lease of life.”

Anthony Dickens, project manager for the Lancaster Music Co-op revamp, said: “This renovation encapsulates a thoughtful approach to Lancaster’s preservation and contemporary need for regeneration and functionality.

“Together, as custodians of history and creators of the future, the Lancaster Musicians Co-Operative, Ducketts Building Services, Rocket Architecture, Fairfield Cost Consultants and Thomas Consulting and the community stand united in transforming a forgotten space into a living testament of cultural creativity.

“The journey ahead is one of rediscovery, shared stories, and the harmonious notes of artistic collaboration. This project resonates with the community, embodying the essence of preservation merged with the contemporary pulse of this city’s creativity.”

Nick Tyson, senior lecturer in architecture at Lancaster School of Architecture, said: "The students found it really inspiring to work with a live project dealing with real world issues and appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with a creative client group.