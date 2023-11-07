Student flats plan for historic Lancaster quayside pump house given thumbs up
The former St George’s Pump House near the River Lune and Lancaster railway viaduct is understood to be the last remaining historic building of the former St George’s Works complex, with links to Lord Ashton and the city’s development as a port.
Applicant agent Nick Langford of London-based FRISIA Real Estate has been given permission to change the use and convert part of the site off Abram Close, south of St George’s Quay.
The old building is considered to be locally important, especially with its interior.
However, it failed an assessment for listed building status because it was considered not to be nationally important, according to a city council planning report.
The application was to create 35 studio apartments for students with some communal spaces.
There were objections and concerns from conservation officers, Lancaster & District Heritage Group and Lancaster Civic Society.
The conservation team said the plans would "result in the almost total loss of significance” for the old building.
Other objections included the loss of potential recreation space and industrial history, question whether student flats are needed and the proposed new building’s height.