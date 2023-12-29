Student flats plan for historic former corn mill in Lancaster
The former corn mill and warehouse on Damside Street, Lancaster close to the bus station was constructed circa 1881, that use continued under various owners until W & J Pye ceased trading in 1997.
The building lay unused until purchased in 2001 by the YMCA to occupy.
YMCA were in the building until June 2023 when the building was offered for sale on the open market.
It was subsequently acquired by MHO Mayar the applicant.
MHO Mayar is seeking permission to change the use and convert the interior to create 19 student flats involving removal of modern internal stud partition walls and erection of new stud partition walls in configuration to form self contained units of residential accommodation, change of Damside entrance door to a window and removal of external signage.
The major elements to be retained are the full height staircase formed of fire resisting construction and the passenger lift which serves all floors.
External alterations proposed see the removal of redundant signage and alteration to remove the Damside entrance door and replace it with a window.
These works are of moderate scale and of low impact whilst making a positive impact on the street scene of the Conservation Area.
The design and access statement says: “The new use and the introduction of modern facilities within the historical building will ensure the long term future of the overall fabric of the built form.
"It is therefore considered that the works represent a sensitive and sympathetic solution to the requirement to meet modern standards within the building and thus maintain its use and occupation,
therefore the proposal is in accordance with local and national adopted policy and guidance.
“The works have no impact on existing access arrangements by foot around or within the building which enjoys the benefit of an internal lift to all floors.”
The planning application number is 23/01412/FUL and it can be viewed at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning
Councillors have yet to make a decision on the planning application.