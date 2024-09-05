Student flats plan for former pub and chemist in Lancaster

By Louise Bryning
Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 15:46 BST

Plans to convert a building, previously a Lancaster pub and a pharmacy, into student flats and a house have been revealed.

Cohens Chemist in Ullswater Road closed last year and was formerly the premises of the Rose Tavern which shut in 2008.

Now company director, Tarik Jayousi, has applied for planning permission to change the building into nine single occupancy student studio flats and a three bedroom, three storey house. The proposal also includes a single storey rear extension.

Last year, prior planning approval was granted to change use of the shop into two dwellings despite objections about a lack of parking from local residents and the highways authority.

The former Cohens Chemist premises in Ullswater Road, Lancaster.placeholder image
The former Cohens Chemist premises in Ullswater Road, Lancaster.

The latest application includes one parking space and 10 cycle spaces.

A statement by Lancaster architects, Alston & Donnelly Architecture Ltd, says: “It has been demonstrated that the proposed high-quality alterations have been designed to sit well within their location and contribute positively to the character of the area.

“The proposed development is intended to be used for rented living accommodation and represents an appropriate development opportunity.”

The building has been empty since the pharmacy closed in 2023 despite a petition which attracted hundreds of signatures and lobbying by Lancaster MP, Cat Smith.

Cohens was one of at least three pharmacies in the district which have closed in the past five years.

The Rose Tavern, which served the Freehold and Ridge area for decades, was one of three pubs in Ullswater Road. The only one left is the Freeholders Arms as The Britannia has also been converted into student accommodation.

Consultation on the latest plans for the former pharmacy continues until September 20.

