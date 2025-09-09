Student flats plan for empty shop in Lancaster city centre

Plans have been revealed to turn a vacant shop unit in Lancaster city centre into student flats.

Lancaster Lets have applied for a change of use of the first and second floors of the former Mountain Warehouse at 43 - 45 Market Street into four student flats and alteration to the front ground floor elevation to form a new entrance.

The design and access statement says the property is located in the city centre and faces onto Market Street, which is pedestrianised.

The design and access statement said: “The existing property is over three floors. The property has been used for retail purposes, most recently Mountain Warehouse.

Photograph of the existing shop front of 43-45 Market Street, Lancaster. Photo: K Harrison Architects.

"Since they vacated the property last year, the premises have been advertised for rent, but with very little interest.

"It is a large retail space and with the decline of the high street, it is difficult to see which business would be capable of taking on such a large retail space.

"This is evident from the number of other vacant retail properties on the high street.

"The proposal is to convert the two upper floors into student accommodation. Each of the two floors will provide two studios with a laundry on the first floor.

"Each studio apartment provides open plan living and includes space for a double bed and wardrobes, kitchen island dining, a sofa and study space. There is also a shower room to each studio.

“The studios are accessed via a dedicated entrance.

"The apartments are designed for student living. There is a yard to the rear where bins and bikes can be stored.

“There is a current need for additional student accommodation within the city centre.

“The proposal is to alter the existing shop front on the ground floor.

"There is no change to the upper floors.

"Currently the building is redundant and empty, which has a detrimental effect on the fabric of the building.

“The proposals will bring two thirds of the building into use and therefore will be beneficial to the property.”

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the planning application.

View the planning application reference number 25/00607/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning