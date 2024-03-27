Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bensons for Beds on Brock Street in Lancaster, which has been an eyesore for a number of years, will be converted into 24 flats after councillors gave the scheme the go-ahead despite neighbours safety fears.

The plan is to convert the upper floors into four cluster flats and 20 studio flats, as well as dormer roof extensions. The ground floor will remain as a shop unit.

The studios will have a dedicated entrance off Mary Street with a new internal staircase and lift to serve the upper floors.

Residents and nearby businesses objected to the application, saying the back alleyway is the only fire escape route for nearby buildings and communal bins would attract rats.

Jon Oliver said: “This proposal will effectively render useless, the only service and fire escape route for the national and local operators at the neighbouring properties.

"Furthermore, given the nature of students, communal bins and amenity spaces are never maintained correctly.

"Should the neighbouring properties be expected to walk through a potentially rat infested 10 bin store to get to their place of work?"

Amanda Mills said: “Over the years the alley has had very little use, under the proposed application, it will be accessible to all tenants to store bikes and rubbish.

"Given the increase in activity in the passage, what security measures will be put in place to protect the rear access to nearby buildings?

"We have had previous problems with rodents when bins were stored out back by the previous occupiers of the building.

"What measures are in place to ensure that all rubbish is stowed correctly thus not attracting vermin to your bins, which in turn could progress along the passage and into our premises?

“Who will be responsible for 'policing' the passage to ensure bikes and bins are stowed correctly and not piled up thus blocking our fire escape route?”

Tariq Malik commented on the application on behalf of the applicant saying: “The primary concerns centre around the proposed arrangements for bike storage and refuse disposal, particularly in relation to the shared alley and its significance as a means of access and escape route.

"Arrangements for the bikes and refuge have undergone thorough exploration to address the specific needs of the site whilst ensuring the safety and convenience of all occupants.

"Also, measures will be implemented to mitigate any potential risks associated with vermin attraction and improper use of communal refuse facilities.”