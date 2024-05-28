Street drinkers in West End of Morecambe causing problems for residents
Police are appealing for witnesses or victims of anti-social behaviour in Morecambe to report it.
Police said they are award of ongoing problems with street drinkers causing anti-social behaviour, particularly around the Alexandra Road and Marlborough Road areas in Morecambe.
Police are currently dealing with this and trying to gain evidence, so if anybody witnesses or is the victim of any anti social behaviour please report it online or call 101.
Police are currently liaising with the city council and using policing powers to prosecute.