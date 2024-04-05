Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gusts of 50mph are widely expected and exposed places could see 60mph to 70mph.

The Met Office said it could bring a small risk of injuries and danger to life from waves on the coast.

The yellow weather warning covers Cornwall, much of Wales, parts of Lancashire and Cumbria, and up into central Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Storm Kathleen is set to bring 70mph winds to Morecambe and Lancaster on Saturday. Photo: David Hurst.

The alert is in place from 8am until 10pm on Saturday.

Travel disruption is also possible and there's a minor risk of power cuts and problems with phone signals, the Met Office added.

Storm Kathleen has been named by Ireland's national forecaster Met Eireann, which has issued its own warnings covering the whole country.

Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo are set to be worst affected.

They are under an amber alert, meaning "very difficult travel conditions" and potential fallen trees, power outages and coastal flooding.

Electricity North West said Storm Kathleen will bring strong winds on Saturday.

Helpful advice to stay safe:

*Call 105 to report a power cut or network safety concern such as overhead lines down.