Storm Gerrit: Heavy rain and strong winds set to hit Lancaster as Met Office issues weather warning

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to batter Lancaster and Morecambe today and tomorrow, bringing the risk of flooding and travel disruption.

The district is set to be battered by Storm Gerrit with up to 90mm of rain in places today (December 27), with a chance of snow falling on higher ground.

Forecasters warned the downpours bring a risk of flooding, travel disruption and power cuts.

The Met Office subsequently issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place until 3am tomorrow (December 28)

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Outbreaks of heavy rain will move north eastwards across northern England and southern Scotland during Wednesday.

"Across the warning area 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate quite widely.

"Over higher ground of the Pennines, Lake District and Southern Uplands, 40-60 mm is likely during this period with as much as 70-90 mm in a few locations.

"Strong winds will likely exacerbate any impacts from the rain.

"Snow is also likely for a short time across higher ground, although this will quickly turn to rain."