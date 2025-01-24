Storm Eowyn: Motorway lane on M6 between Lancaster and Galgate closed so trees can be made safe
Police said the blustery weather is causing an issue or two across the county.
A police spokesman said: “One of these issues is on the M6 where we've closed lane one between junctions 33 - 34, to assist highways in ensuring trees on the roadside are safe to pass and are stable.
"We'll keep you up to date with any further travel updates and in the meantime, drive safe.”
Trees have been brought down on Torrisholme Road and Willow Lane and in Williamson Park.