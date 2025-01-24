Storm Eowyn: Motorway lane on M6 between Lancaster and Galgate closed so trees can be made safe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police said the blustery weather is causing an issue or two across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “One of these issues is on the M6 where we've closed lane one between junctions 33 - 34, to assist highways in ensuring trees on the roadside are safe to pass and are stable.

"We'll keep you up to date with any further travel updates and in the meantime, drive safe.”

Trees have been brought down on Torrisholme Road and Willow Lane and in Williamson Park.