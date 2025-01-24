Storm Eowyn: Lorry blown over on Morecambe industrial estate

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:28 BST
This lorry had blown over just off Southgate on the White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.
A reader sent us a picture of a lorry that had blown over during Storm Eowyn.

The lorry had blown over just off Southgate on the White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.

The reader said: “This happened this morning and was still there at 1pm.”

Police closed one lane of the M6 between junctions 33 and 34 this morning whilst work was done to make trees safe by the side of the motorway.

Police said the closed lane is now open to traffic.

