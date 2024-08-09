Stop the Far Right demonstrations in Lancaster and Morecambe this weekend

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Aug 2024, 09:47 GMT
There will be a Stop the Far Right Demonstration at Lancaster town hall on Saturday August 10 12pm-1pm as part of the Stand Up To Racism National Day of Action.

On Sunday, August 11, there will be a Stop The Far Right Demonstration in Morecambe at the Eric Morecambe Statue at noon.

A spokesman for the demo said: “It is still unclear whether or not or when Alan Hoyle will call another fascist demonstration so there is a possibility this will be a counter demonstration if they turn up.

“A big turn out on each of these demonstrations can only serve to demoralise the fascists after last night's massive turnout of anti-fascists across the country.

Stop the Far Right demonstrations will take place in Lancaster and Morecambe this weekend.Stop the Far Right demonstrations will take place in Lancaster and Morecambe this weekend.
A public meeting has been called in Lancaster Town Hall by Stand Up To Racism and supported by Lancaster and Morecambe Trades Union Council, NEU and others.

How do we stop the far right? Thursday September 12, 7pm at Lancaster town hall.

Donate to Stand Up To Racism at https://standuptoracism.org.uk/?form=donate

