Stop the Far Right demonstrations in Lancaster and Morecambe this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There will be a Stop the Far Right Demonstration at Lancaster town hall on Saturday August 10 12pm-1pm as part of the Stand Up To Racism National Day of Action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, August 11, there will be a Stop The Far Right Demonstration in Morecambe at the Eric Morecambe Statue at noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the demo said: “It is still unclear whether or not or when Alan Hoyle will call another fascist demonstration so there is a possibility this will be a counter demonstration if they turn up.

“A big turn out on each of these demonstrations can only serve to demoralise the fascists after last night's massive turnout of anti-fascists across the country.

Stop the Far Right demonstrations will take place in Lancaster and Morecambe this weekend.

A public meeting has been called in Lancaster Town Hall by Stand Up To Racism and supported by Lancaster and Morecambe Trades Union Council, NEU and others.

How do we stop the far right? Thursday September 12, 7pm at Lancaster town hall.

Donate to Stand Up To Racism at https://standuptoracism.org.uk/?form=donate