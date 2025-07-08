Stolen motorbike being driven in the Morecambe area
A motorbike was stolen from a house in Morecambe, police said.
The motorbike was stolen from an address in the West End of Morecambe on July 1.
It is a Honda 125, registration CF24DXV, although this has likely been removed.
Police said they have had reports of it being driven in the Morecambe area, and believe that it is being stored somewhere in the West End/Heysham area.
If you see the bike please call 101 quoting log number LC-20250701-0215.
In an emergency always dial 999.