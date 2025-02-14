Step back in time when Carnforth hosts its first ever 1940s weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carnforth’s first ever 1940s weekend will be held on June 28 and June 29 and will be celebrating 80 years of the film "Brief Encounter" which was filmed at Carnforth station.

The free two day event is for the whole family.

You can expect live music, vintage cars and tractors, military vehicles, model railways, a funfair, best dressed competitions, Mr and Mrs Churchill impersonators, jive classes, a vintage catwalk and vintage stalls, a miniature children’s train ride, a 40s radio broadcast, and food and drink.

The event is being run in conjunction with Carnforth Heritage Visitor Centre.

If you require any further information please contact Carnforth Heritage Visitor Centre or email [email protected].

